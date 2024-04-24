7 Killed In Crash Fleeing From Trooper: PA State Police (Developing)

A red Ford Taurus sedan with seven people inside sped off with a PA State Police vehicle with lights and sirens on attempted to pull them over at 1:32 p.m. on April 24, Trooper Eugene Tray detailed in the release.

Following a brief pursuit, the trooper turned off their lights and sirens as the Tarus continued and immediately crashed, according to the release.

"Multiple occupants of the fleeing vehicle were killed," Tray stated in the release.

The crash happened on Route 322/Conchester Highway at the intersection with Chichester Avenue in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County, as Daily Voice initially reported.

PSP Philadelphia is leading the investigation into this septuple fatal crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Tray at 215-452-5216.

This story is developing, check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.