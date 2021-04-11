Arrest Made In Killing Of Upper Darby's Dianna Brice

A woman was charged in the shooting death of 21-year-old Dianna Brice, whose body was found in Southwest Philadelphia last week after being reported missing out of Delaware County, authorities said.

Tylydiah Garnett was arrested this weekend and charged with arson, abuse of a corpse, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses, Upper Darby police said.

Brice -- who was four-and-a-half months along in her pregnancy -- was found dead around 11 p.m. last Tuesday in a wooded area at 58th Street and Eastwick Avenue, CBS Philly reports.

She had last been seen leaving the K Laundry laundromat on Church Lane in Lansdowne, with her mom, Betty Cellini.

At around 1 p.m., Brice met up with her 23-year-old boyfriend, Justin Smith, to pick up her medication at a Kensington pharmacy, Cellini told Eyewitness News.

Brice told her mom she'd head straight home and meet her there -- but she never made it home.

The couple apparently got into an argument on the trip home, and Brice got out of her boyfriend's car, CBS Philly reports.

Smith’s 2018 black Ford Fusion was found abandoned and on fire at the corner of Florence Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway around 5:30 p.m. that day, CBS Philly says.

Brice's body was later found just over a mile from Brice's car.

Both Smith and Brice's cellphones have been turned off since Tuesday, the outlet reports.

More than $8,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page in support of Brice's funeral costs and her son AJ's future college expenses as of April 11.

Smith remains missing and was named a person of interest in Brice's death, which is being investigated by Philadelphia police as a homicide.

