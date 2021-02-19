Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Authorities: DelCo Home Invader Who Duct-Taped Adoptive Mom To Chair In Police Custody

Nicole Acosta
Christopher Dougherty
Christopher Dougherty Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A wanted Delaware County home invader was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police Thursday after he forced his way into his 80-year-old adoptive mother's house armed with a hammer and tied her to a chair with duct tape, authorities said.

Christopher Dougherty, 45, was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police around 5 p.m., CBSN Philly reports.

Dougherty stole approximately $1,150 and her cellphone, then fled the scene of the Middletown Township home in her red 2002 Buick Century with the Pennsylvania registration number, HYH-3785, around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The car was recovered by state police, the news outlet reports.

Authorities believe that Dougherty has possible ties to Aston, Chester, Havertown, Upper Darby, Elkton, Maryland, and Rising Sun, Maryland, state police said.

