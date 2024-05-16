Overcast 50°

Delaware County Lottery Player Wins $2.4 Million Prize

A Pennsylvania Lottery player stopped by a Wayne corner store this week and walked out a millionaire. 

Puff Gallery, 623 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

The lucky winner earned a $2,408,704 prize playing the "Pennsylvania Progressive" Fast Play game on Wednesday, May 15, according to state gaming officials. 

The Puff Gallery at 623 West Lancaster Avenue will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lotto reps said. 

The "Pennsylvania Progressive" is a $30 game offering progressive top prizes starting at $500,000. Fast Play games are similar to scratch-offs without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing. 

Winners have up to one year from the date of purchase to claim their prize. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com 

