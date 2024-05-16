Delaware County Lottery Player Wins $2.4 Million Prize

The lucky winner earned a $2,408,704 prize playing the "Pennsylvania Progressive" Fast Play game on Wednesday, May 15, according to state gaming officials.

The Puff Gallery at 623 West Lancaster Avenue will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lotto reps said.

The "Pennsylvania Progressive" is a $30 game offering progressive top prizes starting at $500,000. Fast Play games are similar to scratch-offs without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Winners have up to one year from the date of purchase to claim their prize.

To learn more, visit palottery.com

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.