New Details Emerge In Deadly East Lansdowne Fire, Shooting

Five residents of the 58 Lewis Avenue home — Canh, Xuong, Britni, 17-year-old Natayla, and 13-year-old Nakayla Le — died by gunshot wounds, DA Jack Stollsteimer said. Xuong and Britni's 10-year-old son Xavier died from smoke inhalation.

Investigators now believe the incident began when Canh Le got into an argument with 13-year-old Nakayla on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

"That argument turned deadly" when Canh retrieved a Diamondback DB15 semiauto pistol and shot his family members, according to Stollsteimer.

The first call to 911 came during the shooting from Canh's father, who also lived in the home with his wife, officials said. Both were able to escape the residence.

Stollsteimer said Canh exchanged gunfire with responding officers, shooting Lansdowne Officer David Schiazza in the leg and East Lansdowne Officer John Meehan in the forearm. Both were treated for injuries at area hospitals and later released.

Only after police arrived did Canh set the fire that would eventually destroy the home, the DA said. He shot himself during the blaze, according to the Medical Examiner's report.

"This is an absolute, unmitigated tragedy for everybody in this community," Stollsteimer said.

"My heart goes out to the McLaughlin and Le families," he said, referring also to Britni's loved ones. "There's nothing we can say that can ever heal their wounds, but we wanted to add some closure to the community today.

