"Ruthie was a beacon of light in our lives, radiating warmth, love, and compassion to all who knew her," wrote Lauren McGilligan on GoFundMe.

"She was the rock that held her family AND the Fight Shape family together."

According to her obituary, Vellucci is survived by her husband Vincent and their three daughters.

"As a devoted wife, she showered her family with boundless love and unwavering support, nurturing her marriage with kindness, understanding, and resilience," McGilligan wrote.

"As a mother, she was their rock, their confidante, and their guiding light, offering comfort, encouragement, and endless sacrifices to ensure her daughters had every opportunity to thrive and succeed."

The GoFundMe effort has raised more than $13,000 in four days, money that McGilligan says will go to Vellucci's daughters "as they navigate this uncharted territory of grief and loss."

A memorial service was scheduled for Tuesday, April 23.

Click here to view the GoFundMe campaign or here to read her full obituary from the Pennsylvania Burial Company.

