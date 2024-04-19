Turay was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, and moved to the United States with her family when she was 1 year old, loved ones wrote on GoFundMe.

She attended Cardinal O'Hara High School in Springfield and went on to study nursing at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania.

At Cheyney, Turay helped launch a praise dance club and was involved in other campus groups, according to loved ones. GoFundMe organizer Fatoumata Conteh wrote Turay was an active member of her church and faith community.

She also started an organization to promote girls' education in her native Sierra Leone called “Thaduba’s Passion Project," according to GoFundMe. The effort supported more than 35 girls, providing school fees and supplies, loved ones said.

"Thaduba was and is loved by the whole Philadelphia-Sierra Leonean community," Conteh wrote.

The proceeds from the GoFundMe effort will support her charitable foundation and also help "advocate against driving under the influence of alcohol," Conteh added.

Click here to view Turay's memorial fund on GoFundMe.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.