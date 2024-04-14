21-Year-Old Killed By Wrong-Way DUI Driver On I-95 In Philadelphia: State Police

A 44-year-old man was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when he struck the woman's vehicle head-on around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, April 14, Pennsylvania Sate Police said.

The operator of the at fault vehicle was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Charges are being prepared by the PSP-Philadelphia, Criminal Investigation Unit.

Police did not identify the victim nor the driver at fault.

