Lansdowne Shooting, House Fire

A pair of police officers were shot just before a home went up in flames in East Lansdowne on Wednesday, Feb. 7, multiple outlets report. 

 Photo Credit: Citizen.App
Citing District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, 6abc says the officers were called to the home at Baltimore Pike and Lewis Avenue on reports of a child shot, when they were struck by gunfire.

The suspect ran inside of the home and 15 minutes later, a fire was started from inside, according to the 6abc report.

One Lansdowne officer and one East Lansdowne officer are hospitalized and being treated for "non-life-threatening injuries," LPD said. Both are reportedly in stable condition. 

"We are not releasing the names of the officers at this time," the department said around 6 p.m. Wednesday. "We will have another update shortly."

This is a developing story, check back later for more. 

