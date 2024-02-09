"We think we have found everybody who was in that house," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer at a press conference on Friday, Feb 9.

The remains have been turned over to the county Medical Examiner's Office for official identification, Stollsteimer said, though investigators have called them the Le family.

The remains were left "unrecognizable" from an "intense inferno," and medical examiners will seek DNA and dental evidence to identify them, Stollsteimer said.

"It is gruesome," he said.

Authorities said surviving family members named Canh Le as the gunman, but investigators are still working to identify the set of human remains found near a partially melted rifle at the scene.

Officials are also trying to figure out if the victims were shot before the fire was set or if they died in the blaze, the DA told reporters.

Police were called to 58 Lewis Avenue around 4 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a child shot. Someone in the house opened fire at officers when they arrived, striking Lansdowne Officer David Schiazza in the leg and East Lansdowne Officer John Meehan in the forearm.

Soon after, the home was set on fire. The building collapsed during the inferno and DA Stollsteimer said Friday that what remains of the structure will be destroyed.

Officer Schiazza was released from the Hospital on Thursday, and Officer Meehan on Friday.

"The only good news here today is we are bringing home Delco's other hero this afternoon," Stollsteimer said of Meehan's discharge.

As for the gunman's possible motivation, the DA said family members believe Canh Le "just went haywire."

"No motive at all," he told reporters.

