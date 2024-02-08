Mostly Cloudy 52°

SHARE

'This Is A Recovery Operation': Crews Work Scene Of East Lansdowne Shooting, Fire

Delaware County authorities remain at the scene of the house fire and shooting that sent two police officers to the hospital on Wednesday evening, Feb. 7. 

Scene from the East Lansdowne fire on Wednesday, Feb. 7; Lansdowne police.&nbsp;

Scene from the East Lansdowne fire on Wednesday, Feb. 7; Lansdowne police. 

 Photo Credit: Citizen.App // Facebook/Lansdowne Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Police were called to 58 Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne for a report of a child shot around 4 p.m., District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters Wednesday night. 

Two officers were shot while responding to the call and then someone started a fire in the house, authorities have said. Both injured officers were hospitalized in stable condition. 

On Thursday morning, Feb. 8, DA Stollsteimer told reporters that crews were combing the burnt-out home. 

"I will say with a heavy heart that we are afraid there might be more than one person in that house," he said. "We know the victim's family had a lot of people living in that house, including children." 

"This is a recovery operation," he continued. 

"There's nobody alive in that burnt-out hulk of a house. There's like six feet of water in the basement, the walls could collapse at any time, and there's still hotspots burning," Stollsteimer told reporters. 

"So for us, we're going to make sure that we methodically, carefully get inside the house and recover whatever gruesome things we find."

The injured policemen have been identified as Officer David Schiazza of Lansdowne PD and Officer John Meehan of East Lansdowne PD. 

Schiazza, 54, was hit the leg and will be released from the hospital at 3 p.m. Thursday, the DA's Office said. Meehan, 44, was shot in the left arm and needed "a lengthy surgery" from which he is still recovering. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE