Crowd Assaults Delco Teen, Steals His 'Yeezy' Shoes: Police

Haverford Township police say that five youths between 13 and 15 years old have been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, rioting, and related counts. A sixth teen is expected to face charges when they are identified by investigators.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 26, at the basketball court behind Chatham Park Elementary School on Allston Road, the department said.

The 15-year-old victim told police that "six to eight" teens, including boys and girls, robbed him of his Yeezy brand sandals and assaulted him.

The boy said he was able to escape and ran down Glen Arbor Road, per police. With "visible injuries," he flagged down a resident who called authorities.

The suspects were tracked down on the 600 block of Darby Road, and one of them was wearing the stolen shoes, police said.

Yeezy Slides, a collaboration between Adidas and artist Kanye West, often retail for over $100 a pair.

A total of 22 children "watched, videoed, or participated in the incident," including the six assault suspects, Haverford police said. The other 16 will be charged with disorderly conduct and township ordinance violations, they added.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more teens may yet be charged. Anyone with information should call HTPD's Investigations Division at 610-853-1298 ext. 1230.

