Torray "Umpie" Eden previous of East Pennsboro, Enola, was shot in the 1800 block of Market Street at 10:15 p.m., on Feb. 9 according to the Harrisburg Police and the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.

Arriving officers found Umpie suffering from a single gunshot wound and took him to the local hospital, according to the police.

Umpie had suffered a gunshot to the chest and died at 11:11 p.m. at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Dauphin County Officials told Daily Voice Monday morning citing the coroner's office. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

An investigation into this deadly shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip.

Umpie was known for his "infectious smile" and played football at Harrisburg High School, as stated in the GoFundMe.

The fundraising campaign was launched to "help assist with the cost of cremation and memorial services," as stated on the campaign page.

He is survived by his mom, three brothers, and two sisters, according to the fundraiser.

His community has been sharing its loss on social media.

The football team is also running a meal train to help Umpie's family. Details are in the Facebook post below.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

