PA Gunman Who Killed 2 Moms, Boy On New Year's Wanted For Triple Homicide: Police

A mom who lost her baby to drowning. Her 12-year-old son. A 28-year-old mom of two kids.

Those are the three victims killed by 29-year-old Ronald Steave in Pittsburgh on New Year's Eve, city police said.

Steave has been on the run ever since, and is wanted on three counts of Criminal Homicide and VUFA Person not to Possess a Firearm, authorities said.

Nandi Fitzgerald, Tatiana Hill, both 28, and 12-year-old Denzel Nolan were shot by Steave on the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue on Dec. 31, 2021, city police said.

A GoFundMe page said Nandi and her son were killed in the comfort of their own home.

"Nandi was an amazing mom who loved her boys more than anything," the campaign reads.

"She was an amazing daughter, sister and friend. Her smile was priceless. She has two surviving children, a 6 year old son and a 1 year son that are left without their mom and big brother."

A GoFundMe page remembering Hill, a mom of two, had raised $6,000 as of Jan. 9.

Anyone with information regarding Ronald Steaves' whereabouts is asked to immediately call 9-1-1 or Police Headquarters at (412) 323-7800.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.