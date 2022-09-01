Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: COVID-19: Researcher Discovers 'Deltacron' Strain Combining Parts Of Both Variants
Police & Fire

PA Gunman Who Killed 2 Moms, Boy On New Year's Wanted For Triple Homicide: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ronald Steave is accused of killing 12-year-old Denzel "Buddy" Nolan and his mom, Nandi Fitzgerald.
Ronald Steave is accused of killing 12-year-old Denzel "Buddy" Nolan and his mom, Nandi Fitzgerald. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police (inset)/GoFundMe photo

A mom who lost her baby to drowning. Her 12-year-old son.  A 28-year-old mom of two kids.

Those are the three victims killed by 29-year-old Ronald Steave in Pittsburgh on New Year's Eve, city police said.

Steave has been on the run ever since, and is wanted on three counts of Criminal Homicide and VUFA Person not to Possess a Firearm, authorities said.

Nandi Fitzgerald, Tatiana Hill, both 28, and 12-year-old Denzel Nolan were shot by Steave on the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue on Dec. 31, 2021, city police said.

A GoFundMe page said Nandi and her son were killed in the comfort of their own home.

"Nandi was an amazing mom who loved her boys more than anything," the campaign reads. 

"She was an amazing daughter, sister and friend. Her smile was priceless. She has two surviving children, a 6 year old son and a 1 year son that are left without their mom and big brother."

A GoFundMe page remembering Hill, a mom of two, had raised $6,000 as of Jan. 9.

Anyone with information regarding Ronald Steaves' whereabouts is asked to immediately call 9-1-1 or Police Headquarters at (412) 323-7800.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.