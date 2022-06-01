Mom, Son, Murdered Months After Other Son Drown In Central PA Hotel Pool

Three people who were shot dead on New Year's Eve have been identified as two mothers who leave behind two children– one of the mothers' 6-year-old son drowned in a hotel pool on a birthday trip to Hersheypark over the summer– and her one of her other sons was among the victims of the shooting, according to GoFundMe campaign pages set up by the women’s families.

Wanda “Nandi” Fitzgerald, 28, her son Denzel “Buddy” Nolan Jr., 13, and Tatiana “Tay” Hill, 28, were found shot to death inside of Fitzgerald’s home in the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue in Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve around 4 a.m., WTAE reports citing the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

SWAT was called and surrounded the home shortly after the report of shots fired, but medics pronounced the three dead at the scene, the outlet reports.

Fitzgerald leaves behind two children, sons ages 6 and 1; Hill leaves a 5-year-old and 7-year-old, according to the GoFundMe campaigns.

One of Fitzgerald’s other children, Norez, 6, died by drowning in a pool at the Red Lion Hotel located at 4751 Lindle Road in Swatara Township, Dauphin County on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, shortly before 10 p.m., as Daily Voice reported at the time.

In the days following his death Fitzgerald launched a GoFundMe campaign page to help cover funeral costs for her son. The campaign raised $10,165 of a $8,000 goal.

The GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover the burial costs for Fitzgerald and her son has raised $14,261of a $20,000 goal as of Thursday. Any remaining proceeds will go directly to the care of her two surviving sons, according to the page.

“Nandi was an amazing mom who loved her boys more than anything. She was an amazing daughter, sister and friend. Her smile was priceless,” writes Taneisha Reed who launched the campaign on New Year’s Day.

Her community is posting about their loss on social media. One Facebook post was made quoting Fitzgerald’s last message to her brother Rashaad “I want you to know that I love you to death or far apart keep going strong don't give in its life everything we going through we going get through and the out come is going to be better then ever and I feel you when u say family ain't the same and the love don't be real but I don't want you to worry about how other people love is for you worry about you brother I feel like when you die you die alone and when u living it may be wit some people but you still die alone I'm literally protecting my mental right now and tryna fight off theses demons so that I can be there for my boys they the only thing that keeps me going I love you brother and IMA tell him what u said."

Tatiana Hill “was a wonderful mother who leaves behind two beautiful sons, and (was) a loving mother, stepfather, brother, and host of friends and family,” Tamara “Missy MN” Moon writes on the GoFundMe campaign that she launched to help cover Hill’s funeral service.

The campaign for Hill has raised $5,700 of a $10,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

The community gathered for a memorial service along with family members and community leaders on Jan. 3, as seen in a Facebook video posted by Fitzgerald’s family.

Funeral service details for all three victims have not been released as the fundraisers to cover the costs continue.

If you would like to donate to either campaign you can do so here and here.

If you have any information about this shooting the families urge you to contact police.

