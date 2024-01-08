Overcast 42°

NWS Predicts Heavy Rain, Issuing Flood Watch In These Pennsylvania Counties

Ahead of the heavy rain that the National Weather Service has predicted for Tuesday, flood watches and wind advisories have been issued for several Pennsylvania counties.

A rainfall prediction map for Central Pennsylvania from January 9 through 10, 2024.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service at State College
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Starting on Tuesday wind speeds are expected to blow at 20 to 25 mph in the advisory zones. The stronger wind gusts could blow down tree limbs and some power lines. Scattered power outages are possible, according to NWS. A wind advisory is set for Cambria and Somerset Counties from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Tuesday. 

A wind advisory will go into effect from Tuesday at noon until Wednesday at 2 a.m. in the following counties:

  • Columbia.
  • Dauphin.
  • Lancaster.
  • Lebanon.
  • Lycoming.
  • Montour.
  • Northumberland.
  • Potter.
  • Schuylkill.
  • Sullivan.
  • Tioga.
  • York.

The wind will pick up just as the snow and wintry mix moves southward and the rain begins. 

The rain and snow melt could cause flooding in addition to "excessive runoff" which may result in flooding from area waterways. NWS explained that 1.5 to 3 inches of rain are expected across the watch area. 

A Flood Watch will go into effect starting on Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon in the following counties:

  • Adams.
  • Bedford.
  • Berks.
  • Blair.
  • Centre.
  • Clinton.
  • Columbia.
  • Cumberland.
  • Dauphin.
  • Franklin.
  • Fulton.
  • Huntingdon.
  • Juniata.
  • Lancaster.
  • Lebanon.
  • Lycoming.
  • Mifflin.
  • Montour.
  • Northumberland.
  • Perry.
  • Schuylkill.
  • Snyder.
  • Sullivan.
  • Tioga.
  • Union.
  • York.

The NWS reminds people not to travel if possible, and to be especially cautious in high-profile vehicles. "Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop," NWS concluded. 

