Kidnapper Of 2-Year-Old Girl From RI Captured On I-81 In Central PA: Police

A 24-year-old Rhode Island dad was jailed and a two-year-old girl reunited with her proper caregiver after police in Central Pennsylvania found them riding on I-81 last week, authorities said.

A massive search was launched for the child and her dad, Jordan McClure, before Pennsylvania State Police spotted the suspect's pickup truck with Massachusetts registration heading south on the highway in Franklin County Thursday, Oct. 20, PSP said.

The girl was unharmed in the vehicle and her dad arrested without incident. McClure was being held in the Franklin County Jail pending extradition to Rhode Island.

