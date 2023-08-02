"Most Wanted" Dauphin County Prison Inmate Escapes: Authorities

Marvin Knopp, 52, of Lebanon, walked away from the Dauphin County Work Release Center on July 10 and has not been seen since, according to the Dauphin County Crime Stoppers and court documents.

On July 27, a warrant for his arrest was issued on charges of escaped and criminal mischief, the Crime Stoppers said,

The Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division announced on Aug. 2 that it is "seeking the public's help in locating Marvin Knopp."

Knopp has a history of drug use in Lebanon County; driving under the influence, conspiracy to commit retail theft, and conspiracy to commit robbery in Dauphin County; and simple assault in Perry County, court records show.

He was serving probation for the DUI when he committed the retail theft conspiracy and was placed on work release in April, according to court documents.

He is on the Dauphin County Crime Stoppers "Most Wanted" list.

A reward of an undisclosed amount is available for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Knopp's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to Dauphin County Crime Stoppers through the Dauphin County Crime Watch Portal or by calling police at 717-558-6900.

This is the third prisoner on the loose after escaping work release in Central Pennsylvania in two months. Crystal Marie Connelly, 22, walked away from her work release program on June 3, prison officials told Daily Voice. The other inmate that is also missing is Anthony Umbenhauer.

