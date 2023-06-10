Third Lebanon Inmate Escapes During Work Release: Authorities

Crystal Marie Connelly, 22, walked away from her walk release program on June 3, prison officials told Daily Voice.

Connelly was serving a approximately 4 year sentence followed by seven years of probation following a 2022 negotiated plea deal for the following 2020 offenses court records show:

Two misdemeanor counts of Terroristic Threats with Intent To Terrorize Another.

Two misdemeanor counts Harassment - Communication Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language.

She is described as a white woman, 5'7" tall and weighing 235 pounds, with hazel eyes and a large build, according to the emailed statement..

Connelly is believed to be in the areas of Palmyra and Derry.

