Second Inmate Escapes Work Release In Lebanon: Authorities

Anthony David Umbenhauer, 35, went missing around 1 p.m. after he was issued a travel pass to walk to Pennsylvania Precision Cast Parts and Weidle Sanitation but never returned, according to the warden's office.

Umbenhauer is described as 5'11" tall, weighing 189 pounds, and has blue eyes and strawberry-blonde hair. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm, according to prison records.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and black boots, according to officials.

He is believed to be on foot, as part of his conviction is driving with a suspended license (in 2020), court records show.

He also has a history of receiving stolen property in 2017; fleeing from police in 2014; criminal trespass in 2006 and again in 2009; disorderly conduct, robbery, and escape in 2009— as well as a massive theft from motor vehicle spree in Lebanon and Berks counties which lead to 52 guilty pleas in 2007, court records show and as numerous media outlets reported.

Anyone with information regarding Umbenhauer’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown at 717-865-5067.

Trent Brent was the last prison to escape in a similar manner. He disappeared on March 17 and was taken back into custody five days later. You can read about that situation here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.