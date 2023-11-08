Man Steals $50K+ From 'Elderly, Care-Dependent Relatives,' Police In Dauphin County Say

Joshua Wood of Cleona was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police on a warrant out of the Derry Township Police Department at approximately 11:57 a.m. on Nov. 7, as detailed in the release.

Wood is accused of using his "elderly relatives' bank accounts" to fraudulently take money for himself, the police explained.

"He utilized credit cards, forged checks, and unauthorized access to their bank accounts to facilitate the series of thefts." the police said, noting that "Wood is alleged to have taken over $50,000, over a period of time from his elderly, care-dependent relatives."

The Derry Township Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office and the Dauphin County Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Investigative Team.

Wood was charged with the following felonies according to his court docket:

Financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person.

Forgery - alter writing (three counts).

Publish, make, see, etc., access device altered, etc. (five counts).

Theft by deception - false impression.

He was released on $50,000 in bail as set by Magisterial District Judge Michael J. Smith, according to his docket. His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Dominic Pelino at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.