Man Shot At Teen's Memorial In Harrisburg

A man was injured in a shooting at a memorial for a teenager killed earlier in the week. 

The intersection of Holly and 19th streets where Marion was killed and a man was shot while attending his memorial. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Shooting erupted at a memorial honoring the life of 18-year-old Marion Holmes, who died in a crash involving a Harrisburg police officer

The memorial was being held at the intersection where the deadly crash happened— 19th and Holly streets.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5. 

The injured man was taken to a local hospital for surgery, but his condition is currently unknown. 

The police have not released any information about a suspect as of 9 a.m. on Friday. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Dauphin County Dispatch Center at 717-558-6900.

