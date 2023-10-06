Man Shot At Teen's Memorial In Harrisburg

Shooting erupted at a memorial honoring the life of 18-year-old Marion Holmes, who died in a crash involving a Harrisburg police officer.

The memorial was being held at the intersection where the deadly crash happened— 19th and Holly streets.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital for surgery, but his condition is currently unknown.

The police have not released any information about a suspect as of 9 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Dauphin County Dispatch Center at 717-558-6900.

