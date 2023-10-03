Teen Killed In Deadly Crash Injuring Harrisburg Officer: PA State Police

An 18-year-old boy driving a 2000 white Mercury Stable collided with an occupied Harrisburg City Police car at the intersection of Holly and 19th streets at 12:34 a.m. on Oct. 3, according to the release by the State Police.

The officer was on his way to a call from another city officer requiring assistance when the strike happened. He suffered minor injuries and has been treated, PSP explained.

The 18-year-old front passenger died at the scene and the Dauphin County Coroner has notified his family, troopers stated in the release.

The 18 and 19-year-old girls in the back seat were treated for minor injuries, according to the release.

The driver was last seen walking down Holly Street. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

The Harrisburg City Fire Department, Tower 1, and Squad 8 all assisted at the scene.

The investigation into this deadly crash is ongoing, check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.