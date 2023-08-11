Bomb Threat: Hershey's Chocolate World Evacuated (Developing)

Security personnel at Hershey's Chocolate World alerted dispatchers at the Dauphin County 911 Center of a reported bomb threat to the facility at 3:25 p.m., on Aug. 11, according to Dauphin County Communications Director Jennifer Fitch.

"The building was being evacuated as a precaution," Fitch said.

The Derry Township Police Department is leading the investigation and the county's sheriff’s office provided the bomb-sniffing dogs, Fitch explained.

Daily Voice has reached out to the police and HCW for more information. This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.