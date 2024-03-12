Heaven Maez is behind bars again after her infant daughter was found "in extremely unsanitary conditions" with a man who had died while supposedly caring for her, according to the Derry Township police on March 12.

Maez had left her little girl with the unrelated 63-year-old man at his home in the 200 block of Cocoa Avenue about one week before the girl was found during a welfare check requested by the man's family at 5:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20, the police detailed in the release.

"The interior of the apartment was in extremely unsanitary and filthy condition," the police said.

Police explained that the man was found dead in his bed with Maez's baby who was described as follows:

"barely responsive. She was not bathed for a prolonged period of time, had many visible open wounds and sores and she was in immediate need of emergency medical care."

The baby was taken to Hershey Medical Center. Since her release, she has been placed into the custody of the Dauphin County Children and Youth Services. She "continues to improve," the police said.

Maez was found by Lower Swatara Police at Hollywood Motel located at 155 Richardson Road in Middletown at 11:34 a.m. on Feb. 9, according to a separate release by that department.

Dauphin County Probation and Parole Officers were attempting a probation check on Joe Smith when he "barricaded himself in the bathroom".

She had been sharing the room with Smith and was arrested on multiple warrants which included violating her six months of probation for assault, harassment, and drug-related offenses, court records show.

When she was taken in, "Probation Officers located suspected crack cocaine on her person," the police said.

She has since been charged with one count of Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two misdemeanors for new drug-related charges.

She's been held in the Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 in bail as set by Judge Dominic Pelino on Feb. 20.

Her next court appearance is her formal arraignment before Judge Edward M. Marsico at 8:30 a.m. on May 3, as detailed in her latest court docket.

Daily Voice has requested court documents for Maez's active cases. Check back here for updates.

