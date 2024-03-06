Trooper Brandon Black arrived at 2747 Chambersburg Road, Franklin Township, Biglerville, the home of 35-year-old Darryl Kevin Carter II at 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, he detailed in the release (we've reached out PSP to confirm those details as they postdate Carter's arraigment).

The home was so stuffed, the trooper, along with EMS, had to "force entry into the residence" which is when they found the woman dead, as stated in the release.

Trooper Black soon "observed deplorable living conditions including kitchen pans filled with feces and urine, piles of dirty diapers, and urine soaked blankets."

While investigating the woman's death, Carter "stepped on top of the deceased female multiple times" and threw "a young child across the room," Black said, adding, "Additionally he admitted to acts that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities."

A 3-year-old and a 1-year-old boy were found living in the home, according to the release, and have safely been removed.

Carter has been taken into police custody and have been charged with the following court records show:

Felony endangering the welfare of a child by a parent or guardian (two counts).

Misdemeanor simple assault.

Misdemeanor abuse of a corpse.

He's been held in the Admas County Prison on $50,000 bail as set by Judge Christopher A. Snyder at 7:59 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, as stated in his docket.

His preliminary hearing has been sent before Snyder at 11 a.m. on March 13, as shown in his court docket.

Carter's birthday in March 8, so it looks like he will be spending in behind bars.

The death investigation is ongoing.

The death investigation is ongoing.

