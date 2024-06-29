Nicholas "Nick" Anthony Despines, of New Oxford, was charged with a felony for Endangering the Welfare of Children when a Parent, Guardian, or Other Commits the Offense, as detailed in court documents.

The charge is in connection with the death of his 5-month-old son on South Street in McSherrystown Borough which happened on Feb. 22, 2024, according to PSP Gettysburg Trooper Beck.

Despines was arrested on June 24 and his preliminary arraignment was held that day at 1:45 p.m. before Judge Christopher A. Snyder, as detailed in his latest docket. He has been held in the Adams County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before the same judge at 11 a.m. on July 3.

He has three other young children according to his social media.

He also has a criminal record which includes retail theft, drug offenses, disorderly conduct engaging in fighting, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and public drunkenness — all misdemeanor and summary charges with completed sentences before his youngest child's death.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.