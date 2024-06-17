Fair 95°

36 Animals Including Bull, Chickens Rescued From School Bus Trailer In Adams County: SPCA

Thirty birds, four dogs, one bull, and one pony were removed from a school bus and trailer in Adams County over the weekend, according to the SPCA. 

 Photo Credit: Adams SPCA
Eastern Adams Regional police called SPCA members to Hanover Street and Red Hill Road on Saturday night, the organization said in a release. 

Police had discovered the animals in the bus and accompanying trailer after arresting the driver on out-of-state warrants, officials said. The animals were given water and kept secure until Sunday when they could be removed. 

Authorities said the birds — including chickens, roosters, ducks, and turkeys — were being fed to the dogs. The bull and the pony were "being used for bestiality purposes (in another state)," wrote SPCA members. 

"This is not something we see every day and it’s not something we ever want to see again," the organization said in the release. 

The Adams County SPCA will remain closed until further notice as they assist the rescued animals, officials added. 

The animals are not available for adoption but the SPCA is accepting donations on its website. 

