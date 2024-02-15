Suspended Magisterial District Judge Sonya M. McKnight was arrested on attempted murder charges and related offenses on Feb. 15, the Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack detailed in a release that evening.

McKnight is accused of shooting this man in his home on Saddle Ridge Drive, Susquehanna Township, Harrisburg on Saturday, Feb. 10, McCormack explained.

Regarding the man's medical status, McCormack said the following:

"The bullet entered the right side of the victim’s face, traversed through his head in a straight line behind and slightly below his eyes and exited the left side of his face. The victim survived the gunshot wound but is blind in one eye as a result."

McCornmack's office investigated this case at the request of Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo since McKnight is a judge in Dauphin County which would have been a conflict of interest for Chardo to prosecute.

McKnight was suspended from her role as MDJ at the end of 2023 following an investigation and charges filed by the Judicial Conduct Board in Sept, according to documents obtained by Daily Voice.

This is the second time within three years of her being suspended without pay, the board stated in the documents.

The judge was re-elected in 2021 to a second term of six years. She can only fully be removed from the position if she is impeached, according to state law.

Attorney General Michelle A. Henry also indicated that her office also had a conflict of interest and could not accept the case when Chardo requested as McKnight is currently suing one of its investigators, according to federal court documents.

McKnight was arrested by the Susquehanna Police Department. Det. Sgt. Lee Tarasi who is also the lead investigator in the case.

McKnight was arraigned before Dauphin County President Judge Scott Arthur Evans and bail was set at $300,000. She has been held in the Dauphin County Prison and her preliminary hearing has been set before President Judge Evans on Feb. 26.

