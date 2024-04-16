Sheriff's Vehicle Struck Head-On Sends 2 To Hospital, Pennsylvania State Police Say

The sheriff's vehicle was going west along West Trindle Road, just past the intersection with Horners Road in South Middleton Township, when it struck a Honda SUv at 6:03 p.m. on Monday, April 15, according to state police.

Investigators explained that the sheriff's vehicle had "attempted to pass other vehicles westbound. [When it] entered the eastbound lane and struck [the Honda] head on."

The driver of the sheriff's vehicle was taken to UPMC Carlisle "for minor injuries" and the driver of the Honda was taken "to Penn State Holy Spirit for non-life threatening injuries," as stated in the release.

This crash remains under investigation.

The roadway reopened at 8:50 p.m., PSP concluded.

