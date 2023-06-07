Security Officer Assaulted In Third Patient Attack At Camp Hill Hospital, Police Say

Marie Annette Flemister, 58, of Steelton was arrested following an investigation into an assault at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, according to a release issued by East Pennsboro Police on June 7, 2023.

The police were called to the hospital and spoke with the injured security officer about the altercation around 3:50 p.m. on June 1, 2023, according to the release.

Flemister was identified as the woman who attacked the officer during the police investigation.

She was arrested and later taken to the Cumberland County Prison on the charge of Aggravated Assault where she remains after failing to post $5,000 bail, according to her latest court docket.

She has faced numerous charges over the years on minor criminal offenses but all charges appear to have been dismissed, according to court records.

Her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson at 2 p.m. on June 14, 2023, court records show.

This is the fourth assault involving a patient at the hospital in a one-month period in 2023. Brian James Estright, 47, of Enola is accused of assaulting a police officer while receiving care after resisting arrest on May 18, John Vincent Thorson, 42, of Carlisle, is accused of assaulting an employee of the hospital on May 27 and on May 30, the police announced that Kelly Culbert assaulted a patient at the same hospital earlier in the month. You can read our coverage of those incidents here, here, and here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.