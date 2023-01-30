Hotel Raided, Carlisle Drug House Condemned, Nine Arrested, Police Say

Nine people have been arrested and a home has been condemned following two drug raids in three days— involving the same man, police say.

The Carlisle Police began an investigation into neighbors' complaints of criminal activity at 138 North East Street in the borough by conducting a warranted search of the home executed by Carlisle Police, Cumberland County Special Response Team, Cumberland County Drug Task Force, and Carlisle Borough Codes Department on January 12, 2023, according to a release by the department on Jan. 30.

They seized prescription pills, marijuana, a stolen firearm, and a "large amount of drug paraphernalia" from the home, the police detailed in the release.

"Due to conditions revealed inside that residence, Carlisle Borough Codes Department has now condemned the location," the police say.

Following the search warrant and weeks of prior investigation, police say that the following charges were filed against the following individuals:

Todd Edward Warner, 52, of Newville, Persons not to Possess Firearms, Receiving Stolen Property (felony level for firearm).

Ellen Bitner, 65, of Carlisle, Drug Possession, Marijuana Possession, Drug Paraphernalia.

Alexandria Roberson, 37, of Carlisle, Drug Possession, Contraband.

Barry Monismith, 32, of Carlisle, Drug Possession, Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Evidence.

Amanda Nicholson, 40, of Carlisle, Possession, Drug Paraphernalia.

Alicia Renaut, 33, Carlisle, Drug Possession, Tampering with Evidence.

Michael Highlands. 30, of Carlisle, Drug Possession, Drug Paraphernalia.

Warner remained at large until the police conducted a raid at Comfort Suites after staff reported drug activity on Jan. 15.

The police found Warner in a rented room.

Suspected crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, prescription pills, and an assortment of drug paraphernalia were seized from the room, according to the release.

As a result of the investigation at Comfort Suites, two women were arrested and charged with the following:

Samantha Reeder, 32, Drug Possession, Drug Paraphernalia.

Amanda Miller, 25, of Carlisle, Drug Possession, Drug Paraphernalia.

And, Warner was charged again, Drug Possession, Marijuana Possession, Drug Paraphernalia following the hotel raid.

Warner previously made headlines and later served approximately three months in jail for pistol-whipping the mother of his child at a Middlesex Township motel in 2011, police explained at the time and court records confirm.

He was released for police custody on a $50,000 surety bond, according to court documents.

