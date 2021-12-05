Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Harrisburg Woman Charged With Strangulation After Assaulting Woman In Cumberland County

Jillian Pikora
Pamela Baumgartner.
A woman has been charged for strangling another woman during a fight on Monday, according to police in Upper Allen Township.

Pamela Baumgartner, 29 of Harrisburg, assaulted a woman--strangling her-- and destroying property in the first block of Andes Drive around 5 p.m.

Baumgartner fled the scene on foot but police issued a warrant for her arrest, and with the assistance of the Swatara Township Police she was apprehended.

She is facing multiple assault charges including strangulation.

In lieu of $18,000 in bail she was held in Cumberland County prison.

Her preliminary hearing had not been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

