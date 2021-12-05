Harrisburg Woman Charged With Strangulation After Assaulting Woman In Cumberland County

A woman has been charged for strangling another woman during a fight on Monday, according to police in Upper Allen Township.

Pamela Baumgartner, 29 of Harrisburg, assaulted a woman--strangling her-- and destroying property in the first block of Andes Drive around 5 p.m.

Baumgartner fled the scene on foot but police issued a warrant for her arrest, and with the assistance of the Swatara Township Police she was apprehended.

She is facing multiple assault charges including strangulation.

In lieu of $18,000 in bail she was held in Cumberland County prison.

Her preliminary hearing had not been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.