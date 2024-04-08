Mason Allen Kelley originally of a Philadelphia most recently of Carlisle, was heading west on East Old York Road near Lerew Road in Carlisle when he left his lane for an unknown reason at 12:21 a.m. on April 6, the state police detailed in the release.

Kelley exited the right-hand lane, entered into the eastbound lane before leaving the roadway entirely, striking a tree head-on, and becoming engulfed in flames, according to PSP.

Citizens Fire Company, Yellow Breeches EMS, Cumberland County Fire Police, and H&J Towing assisted PSP troopers at the scene.

Mason's community has been sharing about it's sudden loss online.

He had held various roles on Faulkner Auto's finance team since 2020 working his way up to be a director, according to his Facebook and obituary.

He had recently purchased a home with his partner Erin Brandeburg, his Facebook shows.

For fun he enjoyed working on cars, spending time with his family, fishing and dirt track racing, as noted in his obituary.

Mason was the older brother to six siblings and uncle to one nephew; they survive him in addition to his parents and large extended family, as explained in his obituary.

Pastor Donald Snyder will be officiating a celebration of his life held at Doubling Gap Church of God, 50 Mc Crea Road, Newville, at 3 p.m. on Sunday. A visitation begins at 1 p.m.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society, 1155 15th NW, Suite 540, Washington, DC 20005.

Click here to read his full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.