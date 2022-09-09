Remains Matching Missing PA Woman Found After Brother's Suicide During Welfare Check: Reports

A woman who had been missing since August 3 has been found dead, multiple media outlets report citing authorities.

Tammy Berkey, of Berlin, had left her home in a red transam that Wednesday and had not been heard from since, according to her family.

She was first reported missing on August 7, according to social media posts by her family.

When state police went to her home along Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township for a welfare check on Aug. 11, her brother, James Foy Jr., went into another room and shot himself, WJAC reports citing the acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar (Metzgar was sworn in after her predecessor Jeff Thomas was charged with rape).

It was originally reported that Foy Jr. "died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound" on Sunday, August 14, Pennsylvania state police say. But, it is now clear that the police found remains on Aug. 14 as they called Mercyhurst University forensic anthropology team to the scene that day, according to the outlet.

Specifically, her remains were discovered during a search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township, according to WTAE.

PSP in Somerset County and the county's district attorney's office also only announced its involvement in the search for Berkey after Foy Jr. died. The reason for this delay remains unclear.

“While many questions have been answered, much work is left to do on this case," acting District Attorney Metzgar said in a statement to Daily American.

The following agencies participated in the effort: state police forensic services unit, K9 unit, drone and aviation units and Greensburg regional lab; Christian Aid Ministries Search & Rescue Team; Dennis Dirkmaat and Mercyhurst University Anthropology Team; Berlin Ambulance; Somerset County Search and Rescue Team, emergency services, Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team 400 and coroner's office; Federal Bureau of Investigation Recovery Team; and ForensicDX.

The case is still open. To provide any information about this case contact is asked to contact the Pennsylvania state police at 814-445-4104.

If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide call or text 988 to speak with someone at the National Suicide Hotline.

