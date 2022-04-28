PA District Attorney Charged With Rape, Strangulation May Lose Bail Following New Crimes: AG

A Pennsylvania District Attorney who was arrested for rape and related charges but was later released may have his bail revoked by Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro after half a dozen new charges were filed in two separate incidents.

Somerset District Attorney, Jeffrey Lynn Thomas II, 36, of Windber, was first accused of entering a known woman’s home in Windber without permission, refusing to leave, then sexually and physically assaulting her on Saturday. Sept. 18, 2021, according to court documents.

For that incident, he was charged with the following, court records show:

F1 Rape Forcible Compulsion

M1 Indecent Assault-Without Consent Of Other

M2 Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck

M2 Simple Assault (2 Counts)

Criminal Trespassing- Entering A Structure

Prior to this incident, Thomas had a record of traffic offenses in Cambria and Somerset counties.

He was briefly held in Somerset County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a motion to revoke the bail of Jeffrey Thomas in light of new charges in two separate incidents, both filed in Apr. 2022.

Thomas has been charged with harassment and reckless driving by the Windber Police Department. He was also charged in a domestic violence incident with assault and reckless endangerment filed by Pennsylvania State Police.

The domestic violence incident happened months before the alleged rape, in May 2021. Thomas has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment by state police, after interviewing an eyewitness who brought forth allegations of abuse by Jeffrey Thomas against his wife, Amy Thomas. A preliminary hearing on May 5, 2022.

The Windber Police Department filed charges against Mr. Thomas for a March 2022 incident on Thursday, Apr. 28. Charges include harassment and reckless driving stemming from an incident between the defendant and another driver in Windber Borough.

Both of the new cases are being prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General.

