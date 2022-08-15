Search For Missing PA Woman Announced After Relative Dies From 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound'

A relative of a woman who had been missing since August 3 "died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound" on Sunday, August 14, Pennsylvania state police say.

Tammy Berkey, of Berlin, had left her home in a red transam that Wednesday and had not been heard from since, according to her family.

She was first reported missing on August 7, according to social media posts by her family.

PSP in Somerset County and the county's district attorney's office announced it's involvement in the search a week later, only after the relative died. The reason for this delay is unclear.

Berkey remains missing and details about her or her disappearance have not been officially released.

If you see her, investigators ask you to call state police at 814-445-4104.

If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide call or text 988 to speak with someone at the National Suicide Hotline.

