News

Officer-Involved Shooting, ‘Police Incident’ Under Investigation In Central PA: State Police

Jillian Pikora
Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township in Carlisle
Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township in Carlisle Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)

A “police incident” is under investigation in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, according to state police.

Pennsylvania state police are investigating a “police incident” at Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township in Carlisle around 2:30 p.m., according to a PSP Trooper Megan Ammerman.

The incident is being reported as a “police officer-involved shooting” by WGAL News 8 and CBS 21 citing emergency dispatchers, but Daily Voice was unable to independently confirm that.

There is no danger to the public, Ammerman says.

The public is asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.