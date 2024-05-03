Fog/Mist 52°

2-Year-Old Found Wandering In Central PA Street: Police

A toddler has been reunited with its mother after it was found walking alone in a street in Shippensburg, the police announced on Friday, May 3.

A stock image of a toddler alone in a street and the 300 block of East Martin Avenue in Shippensburg where a 2-year-old was found wandering around, police say.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao @nate_dumlao (overlay); Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
The 2-year-old was found "walking near an alley" when someone brought into a local business in the 300 block of East Martin Avenue, as stated in the police release. 

The person waited with the toddler at the business until the police arrived at 10:19 a.m. on April 21, according to the release. 

Regarding how the child got away from its mom, the police said the following:

"The child appeared to have found an unsecured door at a residence and walked out."

The toddler was unharmed and "eventually returned to its mother."

No additional information about this incident was released.

