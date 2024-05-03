2-Year-Old Found Wandering In Central PA Street: Police

The 2-year-old was found "walking near an alley" when someone brought into a local business in the 300 block of East Martin Avenue, as stated in the police release.

The person waited with the toddler at the business until the police arrived at 10:19 a.m. on April 21, according to the release.

Regarding how the child got away from its mom, the police said the following:

"The child appeared to have found an unsecured door at a residence and walked out."

The toddler was unharmed and "eventually returned to its mother."

No additional information about this incident was released.

