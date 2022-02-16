Officer Injured, Police Kill Suspect: PA State Police

A person was shot dead by a police officer in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania state police.

The incident began when officers from multiple agencies were serving a warrant at Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township in Carlisle on Feb. 16 around 3:30 p.m., State Trooper Megan Ammerman said in a press conference later that night.

Someone opened fire, and a bullet struck a North Middleton Township officer who was wearing a bulletproof vest, Ammerman said.

The officer is now recovering and has been released from the hospital, according to state police.

After the officer was struck, law enforcement fatally shot the person who had opened fire– they were pronounced dead on the scene, according to Ammerman. The victim’s next of kin is being notified.

Neighbors of the victim are being interviewed by police.

Further details about the shooting were not available.

State police continue to investigate this shooting.

The public continues to be asked to avoid the area.

