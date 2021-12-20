Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Man Who Drove Into Chambersburg Fountain Charged: Police

Jillian Pikora
SUV Slamming Into the Chambersburg Fountain.
SUV Slamming Into the Chambersburg Fountain. Photo Credit: Chambersburg police

The man who drove into the Chambersburg Fountain on Dec. 2 has been charged, according to a release by police. 

Garry W. Hummel, 40, of Pottsville was arrested on Dec. 15, according to court documents.

He has been charged with the summary offense of Accidents Involving Damage to Unattended Vehicle or Property, according to his court docket.

Hummel will also be charged with Driving Under the Influence at Highest Rate and additional traffic offenses, according to a release by Chambersburg police.

Hummel's blood test results were collected with the assistant of Washington County sheriff's office on Dec. 17, according to the release.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

