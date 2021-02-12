Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

SUV Slamming Into Chambersburg Fountain Caught On Video

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
SUV Slamming Into the Chambersburg Fountain.
SUV Slamming Into the Chambersburg Fountain. Photo Credit: Chambersburg police

A SUV that was allegedly involved in a hit and run was caught on camera slamming into the Chambersburg Fountain while fleeing the scene, according to a release by the Chambersburg police.

The vehicle struck and damaged the fountain on Memorial Square in Chambersburg on Dec. 2 at approximately 2:50 a.m., according to the police.

The vehicle was reportedly fleeing from a hit and run incident near the Days Inn that state police had reported to local police moments before the crash.

The driver was transported via ambulance to Meritus Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, as stated in the release. 

The crash is being investigated as a possible DUI, according to police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.