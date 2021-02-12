SUV Slamming Into Chambersburg Fountain Caught On Video

A SUV that was allegedly involved in a hit and run was caught on camera slamming into the Chambersburg Fountain while fleeing the scene, according to a release by the Chambersburg police.

The vehicle struck and damaged the fountain on Memorial Square in Chambersburg on Dec. 2 at approximately 2:50 a.m., according to the police.

The vehicle was reportedly fleeing from a hit and run incident near the Days Inn that state police had reported to local police moments before the crash.

The driver was transported via ambulance to Meritus Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, as stated in the release.

The crash is being investigated as a possible DUI, according to police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.