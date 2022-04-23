Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say.

Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.

The vehicle stopped and Edward gave a stolen North Carolina ID to police, they said. The vehicle was then towed from the scene— for having no insurance.

Edwards has been charged with two misdemeanors: Altered Forged or Counterfeit Documents and Plates, and False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer, as well as a summary charge for Driving While Operated Privilevge Suspended, according to police and cord documents.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier at 10 a.m. Apr. 14— future court appearances have not been scheduled at the time of publishing.

