William L. Nalley Jr., 27 of Boiling Springs; and Rafael Orihuela, 22 of Carlisle, were indicted by a federal grand jury "on charges related to the distribution of controlled substances and unlawful possession of firearms," the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Wednesday, May 1.

United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam explained the following about the case:

"The indictment alleges that Nalley possessed with the intent to distribute marijuana, lysergic acid diethylamide, and psilocin. It is also alleged that Nalley possessed two firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. The indictment further alleges that Orihuela maintained a premise for the purpose of unlawfully storing, distributing, and using the controlled substances listed above."

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Middlesex Township Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Stephen Dukes is prosecuting the case.

Nalley's maximum penalty under federal law is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Orihuela's maximum penalty is twenty years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine, according to the USDOJ release.

