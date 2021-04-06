GOT HIM! Harrisburg Man, 18, Charged With 6 Felonies For Alleged Role In Robbery

A second suspect has been arrested on a warrant for a robbery with illegal firearms in Swatara Township.

Zahir Mervin Anderson, 18 of Harrisburg, was arrested May 28 along with Jayden Selvey on a warrant following a search of a vehicle outside Capital City Mall on April 6.

While searching the vehicle, police found and seized three loaded handguns, 44 rounds of ammunition, pot, cocaine and $1,500 from seven individuals in a Kia SUV parked at Capital City Mall, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The bag containing two small bags of suspected crack cocaine and the bag containing suspected marijuana were in clear view Anderson's seating position, say police.

An additional bag of suspected marijuana found on the floor in front of the third row of seating at Anderson's feet.

Anderson is facing six felony charges including the following:

F2 Possession of a Firearm with Manufacturer Number Altered, Etc(2 Counts)

F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License (3 Counts)

F Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver

M Possession of a Control Substance By Person Not Regulated

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9 at 11 a.m.

