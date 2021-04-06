GOT HIM! Parolee's GPS Ankle Monitor Help Police In Cumberland Catch Criminal

A friend's ankle monitor helped detectives locate a "good kid" turned robber with illegal firearms.

Jayden Markees Selvey 21, was "trying to stay out of trouble" in 2015 when ABC27 interviewed him about his lifeguard job as part of a crime prevention program, Abraxas, which gave at risk youth job opportunities through a grant to the city of Harrisburg provided by Highmark.

"[I’m excited about] saving people…telling to people not to do bad things,” he said to the broadcast station at the time.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “Trying to stay out of trouble.”

Less than five years later he is in trouble.

Why he turned to crime is unknown, but this is not his first brush with the law-- his court records show he was charged in 2018 for his involvement in a fight.

He remained out of the system until April 6, 2021 when police responded to a report of a robbery at the Capital City Mall around 7:20 p.m, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Police found two people possibly involved with a Swatara Township armed robbery-- one of which was wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time of the robbery, which helped police locate him.

Police also seized three loaded handguns, 44 rounds of ammunition, pot, cocaine and $1,500 from seven individuals in a Kia SUV parked at Capital City Mall, authorities said at the time.

Jayden Selvey, was one of the seven people in the car.

A handgun was on the floor in plain view in front of Selvey at the time of the incident. Selvey did not have a concealed carry permit at the time of this incident.

A blunt was also in clear view of where Selvey was seated. The vehicle also smelled strongly of marijuana, which would be clear to anyone seated inside.

An arrest warrant was served May 17 and he was taken into custody May 28.

Selvey is facing six felony charges including the following:

F2 Possession of a Firearm with Manufacturer Number Altered, Etc(2 Counts)

F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License (3 Counts)

F Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver

M Possession of a Control Substance By Person Not Regulated

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9 at 11 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.