Police: Loaded Handguns, Ammunition, Cocaine, $1,500 Cash Seized At Capital City Mall

Three loaded handguns, 44 rounds of ammunition, pot, cocaine and $1,500 cash were seized from individuals at Capitl City Mall, authorities said.

Police followed up on two subjects who possibly matched active warrants from Dauphin County who were reportedly in a white SUV in the parking lot of Capital City Mall at 7:20 p.m. on April 6, Lower Allen Township police said.

The Dauphin County Gang Task Force, Swatara Township Police Department, Upper Allen Township Police Department and Capital City Mall Security officers coordinated to find the vehicle and detained the seven occupants.

While detaining the subjects, police observed drugs and a handgun in the vehicle.

Dauphin County agencies continued with their investigation and Lower Allen Township PD seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant.

Criminal charges were pending.

