Cumberland Daily Voice
Felony Charges Dropped Against PA Man Who Underpaid 43 Cents For Soda

Jillian Pikora
Joseph Sobolewski and a Mountain Dew soda can.
Joseph Sobolewski and a Mountain Dew soda can. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Facebook- Joseph Sobolewski

The felony charges originally filed against a Pennsylvania man, who underpaid 43 cents for a Mountain Dew have been dropped, according to court documents.

Joseph Victor Sobolewski, 38, of Duncannon, thought he paid the right price at a convenience store at Exxon located at 3298 Susquehanna Trail in Perry County, but was later apprehended and charged by Pennsylvania state police, as Daily Voice previously reported.

He told police he read a sign on the Mountain Dew display stating “2 for $3,” so he left $2 on the counter and left, but an individual bottle was $2.29 plus tax so he actually owed the store $.43, as Daily Voice reported.

He was jailed for seven days on a $50,000 cash-only bond and faced up to seven years in prison, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Sobolewski’s bail was later changed to an unsecured bond, according to court documents.

He has previously been convicted for theft, DUI and marijuana possession, according to court documents.

After his story gained national attention, prosecutors dropped the felony theft charge and reduced a second charge relating to a driving offense from a misdemeanor to a summary, as PennLive first reported.

Court records confirm that the retail theft charge was withdrawn and the driving offense was changed to a summary violation.

Sobolewski was notified by his public defender that the theft charge was dropped, according to PennLive's report.

His next court appearance is scheduled with President Judge Kenneth A. Mummah on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m., as stated on updated court documents.

