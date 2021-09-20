43-Cent 'Theft' Lands Man In Jail On $50K Bond With Felony Charge

A Perry County man is facing up to seven years in prison because he owed 43-cents for soda, according to PennLive.

Joseph Victor Sobolewski, 38, of Duncannon, supposedly misinterpreted a soda sale sign at the Exxon located at 3298 Susquehanna Trail in Aug.

He saw the 20-ounce Mountain Dew sale sign reading:”2 for $3.”

He grabbed one bottle, left a $2 bill on the counter and exited the store.

Apparently, the soda was only $1.50 each when you purchase two bottles, otherwise a single bottle was $2.29.

Meaning, he had accidentally short changed the store .29 cent plus tax for a total of $43. .

The store contacted Pennsylvania state police and Sobolewski was apprehended

He has been charged him with the following, according to court documents:

F3 Retail Theft-Taking Merchandise

M3 Drug/Subs. Violation

He is being held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail.

If he is found guilty he could serve between two and a half to seven years in prison.

You can read PennLive’s full article here.

