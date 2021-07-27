Cumberland County Man Punches Officer In Jaw, Area Police Say

A Carlisle man picked a North Middleton Township police officer.

Police were called to an active trespasser at the Speedway located at 712 North Hanover Street on Thursday at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Upon arrival officers found Taylor James Yoder, 21, causing a disturbance outside of the convenience store.

Yoder appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to police.

After officers made contact with Yoder, he punched an officer in the right side of his jaw and lip area-- causing the officer's lip to be cut, as well as other injuries to the jaw.

Yoder was arrested and charged with the following:

S Simple assault

S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct

M2 Simple Assault

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals

M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce

M3 Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting

He is being held in the Cumberland County prison in lieu of $100,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 13 at 8:15 a.m.

