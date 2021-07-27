Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Cumberland County Man Punches Officer In Jaw, Area Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Taylor James Yoder.
Taylor James Yoder. Photo Credit: North Middleton Township police

A Carlisle man picked a North Middleton Township police officer.

Police were called to an active trespasser at the Speedway located at 712 North Hanover Street on Thursday at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Upon arrival officers found Taylor James Yoder, 21, causing a disturbance outside of the convenience store.

Yoder appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to police.

After officers made contact with Yoder, he punched an officer in the right side of his jaw and lip area-- causing the officer's lip to be cut, as well as other injuries to the jaw.

Yoder was arrested and charged with the following:

  • S Simple assault
  • S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct
  • M2 Simple Assault
  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals
  • M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce 
  • M3 Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting

He is being held in the Cumberland County prison in lieu of $100,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 13 at 8:15 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.